Ministers, Parliamentarians Briefed On Rawalpindi Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar and parliamentarians were briefed on two mega projects, including Rawalpindi Ring Road, and Lai Expressway, in a meeting held at Punjab House Rawalpindi.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would not only solve the issue of traffic congestion of twin cities but it would also be a new face for Rawalpindi city as a whole. The Ring road would surely be an economic corridor for citizens, he added.

He vowed that there would be no undue delay in this project as it would bring relief for general public.

Provincial Minister (Revenue) Malik Muhammad Anwar said that Rawalpindi Ring-Road would be a mega project of the present government and all relevant MNAs and MPAs would be in coordination for this project.

Briefing the meeting, Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said 64.3km-long Ring Road would be initiated this year and completed in two years.

He said that estimated travel time for cars from Tarnol to Rawat would be one hour and 14 minutes while more than two hours for trucks with an average speed of 50km.

MPAs Chaudry Adnan, Wasiq Qayyum, Haji Gulzar and Javiad Kouser, RDA ChairmanTariq Mutaza and others attended the meeting.

