Ministers, Parliamentarians Call On Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:59 PM

Provincial ministers and members of the provincial assembly called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial ministers and members of the provincial assembly called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office.

They apprised the chief minister about the problems as well as development schemes relating to their Constituencies.

The chief minister issued instructions for the solution of problems.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar reiterated the commitment to transform Punjab into a exemplary province in accordance with the vision of the prime minister.

He said the present government was giving due respect to the elected representatives.

The past governments economically paralysed the country for the sake of their personal interests and ruined its institution. However, Pakistan was now moving towards economic development due to the prudent policies of the PTI government, he maintained.

He said the government do not believe in hollow slogans but practical steps being taken for providing basic amenities to the masses.

The opportunity of serving the masses was being fulfilled as a noble cause, he added.

Backward areas would be brought at par with the developed cities of the province and no area would remain deprived of development as the PTI government had diverted development towards backward areas.

The assembly members should regularly visit markets for ensuring relief to the people, the chief minister added.

Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Lalika, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Muhammad Akhlaq and PMAs including Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Firdous Rahna, Shamim Aftab, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Ali Asghar, Sabrina Javed, Abida Bibi, Farah Agha, Shaheena Kareem and others met the CM whereas Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and high officials were also present on this occasion.

