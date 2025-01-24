LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday stressed the importance of respecting every hero, who fought for the nation.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House here. He was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora. During the visit, the provincial ministers reviewed and praised a photo exhibition highlighting the life and struggle of freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed admiration for Bhagat Singh’s courage and bravery, stating that his history is a testament to determination and sacrifice. "As a Pakistani, I deeply appreciate Bhagat Singh’s fight for freedom," Rafique said, adding that Bhagat Singh voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, marking a bold stance in the fight for independence.

Highlighting Bhagat Singh's extraordinary achievements, the health minister mentioned that even after spending two years in jail, Bhagat Singh accomplished remarkable feats.

“We pay tribute to his efforts and courage,” Rafique said. The minister also paid homage to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, reiterating the nation’s ongoing respect for freedom fighters.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also appreciated the renovation of the Bhagat Singh Gallery, recognizing the efforts of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries and Commerce, and other officers involved in the project.

Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, spoke on the occasion, stating, “We have gathered here today to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, a true freedom fighter.” He congratulated the concerned departments for the successful renovation of the gallery.

The provincial ministers were briefed on the gallery’s renovation by concerned officers, including DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh, who also attended the event.