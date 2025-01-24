Ministers Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh's Bravery
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday stressed the importance of respecting every hero, who fought for the nation.
He made these remarks during his visit to the Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House here. He was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora. During the visit, the provincial ministers reviewed and praised a photo exhibition highlighting the life and struggle of freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh.
Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed admiration for Bhagat Singh’s courage and bravery, stating that his history is a testament to determination and sacrifice. "As a Pakistani, I deeply appreciate Bhagat Singh’s fight for freedom," Rafique said, adding that Bhagat Singh voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, marking a bold stance in the fight for independence.
Highlighting Bhagat Singh's extraordinary achievements, the health minister mentioned that even after spending two years in jail, Bhagat Singh accomplished remarkable feats.
“We pay tribute to his efforts and courage,” Rafique said. The minister also paid homage to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, reiterating the nation’s ongoing respect for freedom fighters.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also appreciated the renovation of the Bhagat Singh Gallery, recognizing the efforts of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries and Commerce, and other officers involved in the project.
Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, spoke on the occasion, stating, “We have gathered here today to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, a true freedom fighter.” He congratulated the concerned departments for the successful renovation of the gallery.
The provincial ministers were briefed on the gallery’s renovation by concerned officers, including DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh, who also attended the event.
Recent Stories
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held on security arrangements for foreign workers in Hazara6 minutes ago
-
Registrar SC challenges contempt of court against him6 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold khuli katcheri on Jan 286 minutes ago
-
Ministers pays tribute to Bhagat Singh's bravery6 minutes ago
-
1,000kg dead chicken discarded6 minutes ago
-
9 gamblers arrested red-handed6 minutes ago
-
Punjab to provide Ramazan package to millions of families6 minutes ago
-
3-member Wah gang street criminals busted16 minutes ago
-
British Dy High Commissioner visits SCBA head office16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on urban governance16 minutes ago
-
KUJ delegation calls on Sindh Information minister16 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS in 17 cities26 minutes ago