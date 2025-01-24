Open Menu

Ministers Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh's Bravery

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Ministers pays tribute to Bhagat Singh's bravery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday stressed the importance of respecting every hero, who fought for the nation.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House here. He was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora. During the visit, the provincial ministers reviewed and praised a photo exhibition highlighting the life and struggle of freedom-fighter Bhagat Singh.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed admiration for Bhagat Singh’s courage and bravery, stating that his history is a testament to determination and sacrifice. "As a Pakistani, I deeply appreciate Bhagat Singh’s fight for freedom," Rafique said, adding that Bhagat Singh voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, marking a bold stance in the fight for independence.

Highlighting Bhagat Singh's extraordinary achievements, the health minister mentioned that even after spending two years in jail, Bhagat Singh accomplished remarkable feats.

“We pay tribute to his efforts and courage,” Rafique said. The minister also paid homage to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, reiterating the nation’s ongoing respect for freedom fighters.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also appreciated the renovation of the Bhagat Singh Gallery, recognizing the efforts of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries and Commerce, and other officers involved in the project.

Ramesh Singh Arora, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, spoke on the occasion, stating, “We have gathered here today to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, a true freedom fighter.” He congratulated the concerned departments for the successful renovation of the gallery.

The provincial ministers were briefed on the gallery’s renovation by concerned officers, including DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh, who also attended the event.

Recent Stories

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

27 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

51 minutes ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

2 hours ago
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

2 hours ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

2 hours ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan