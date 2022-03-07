UrduPoint.com

Ministers, Political Leaders Visit Kocha Risaldar To Condole With Blast Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Ministers, political leaders visit Kocha Risaldar to condole with blast victims

People from different walks of life including federal and provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants, leaders of political parties and civil society have visited Kocha Risaldar where they condoled with the bereaved families over the tragic death of their loved ones in the Friday's suicide blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :People from different walks of life including Federal and provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants, leaders of political parties and civil society have visited Kocha Risaldar where they condoled with the bereaved families over the tragic death of their loved ones in the Friday's suicide blast.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Jamiat Ulema islam Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Awami National Party's provincial spokeswoman Samar Bilour and others visited Kocha Risaldar where they offered Fateha for the suicide blast victims.

While condemning the attack, they said the enemy of peace couldn't shake the moral, courage and determination of the nation through such coward act.

They said the entire nation stands with victims families in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Tahir Ashrafi said that he had visited Kocha Risaldar on the directives of the Prime Minister to express my heartfelt condolences with the victims families. He said the government with cooperation of people would frustrate nefarious designs of enemy of peace and culprits involved in this inhuman attack would be dealt with an iron hands.

Ashrafi appreciated the courage and steadfastness of the blast victims and assured full support to them.

Earlier, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and others Provincial Ministers visited Kocha Risaldar and offered Fateha for eternal peace of the victims.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Governor Civil Society Suicide Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Is ..

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

8 minutes ago
 European stocks extend slump at open

European stocks extend slump at open

27 seconds ago
 Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns killing ..

Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar condemns killing of infant girl

28 seconds ago
 JKNF chief condemns arrest spree of youth in IIOJK ..

JKNF chief condemns arrest spree of youth in IIOJK

30 seconds ago

Indian women cricket players show love to Bismah’s daughter

23 minutes ago
 Shahroz Khan Judges the Singing Contest –Student ..

Shahroz Khan Judges the Singing Contest –Students of Islamabad Participate

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>