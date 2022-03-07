Ministers, political leaders visit Kocha Risaldar to condole with blast victims

People from different walks of life including federal and provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants, leaders of political parties and civil society have visited Kocha Risaldar where they condoled with the bereaved families over the tragic death of their loved ones in the Friday's suicide blast

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Jamiat Ulema islam Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Awami National Party's provincial spokeswoman Samar Bilour and others visited Kocha Risaldar where they offered Fateha for the suicide blast victims.

While condemning the attack, they said the enemy of peace couldn't shake the moral, courage and determination of the nation through such coward act.

They said the entire nation stands with victims families in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Tahir Ashrafi said that he had visited Kocha Risaldar on the directives of the Prime Minister to express my heartfelt condolences with the victims families. He said the government with cooperation of people would frustrate nefarious designs of enemy of peace and culprits involved in this inhuman attack would be dealt with an iron hands.

Ashrafi appreciated the courage and steadfastness of the blast victims and assured full support to them.

Earlier, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and others Provincial Ministers visited Kocha Risaldar and offered Fateha for eternal peace of the victims.