Ministers Promises Quality Public Healthcare, Open Plantation Campaign At LGH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir reaffirmed the government's commitment to public healthcare, asserting that the government hospitals were consistently providing care to patients, even in the most challenging circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir reaffirmed the government's commitment to public healthcare, asserting that the government hospitals were consistently providing care to patients, even in the most challenging circumstances.

They made these remarks during the inauguration of a plantation campaign at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Wednesday.

Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the hospital's capacity, stating that more than 2.3 million patients receive treatment at Lahore General Hospital annually, with 12,000 to 13,000 patients being treated daily in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Emergency. He announced plans to submit a request for a new campus for Post Graduate Medical College to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the ongoing dedication of the medical community to public service.

"We are working diligently to complete the ongoing revamping project in government hospitals as quickly as possible," Rafique said. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to continuously improving healthcare facilities for the people."

He also revealed that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has sent a requisition for the recruitment of 3,000 nurses and 1,000 Medical Officers (MOs) and Women Medical Officers (WMOs) to bolster the healthcare workforce.

Khawaja Imran Nazir, meanwhile, directed the formation of a technical committee to rationalize the distribution of ventilators across hospitals. He stressed the importance of reallocating excess ventilators to other facilities to enhance patient care. "On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, the revamping process in hospitals has been accelerated, with teaching units being established in district hospitals to improve patient care," Nazir noted.

He added that the medical community, including doctors and paramedics, has played a crucial role in saving lives through their dedication. "Doctors, paramedics, and staff will no longer need to take to the streets for their legitimate demands. We have set a one-year roadmap to resolve all issues amicably," Nazir said, underscoring the need for personal responsibility in societal improvement.

The event was also attended by Principal General Hospital Lahore Prof. Sardar Al Farid Zafar, MS Dr. Faryad, Prof. Nudrat, and other heads of departments, faculty, and members of the Academic Council.

