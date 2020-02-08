Ministers, Punjab CS meet to review inflation control strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The government machinery is fully active to ensure availability of quality edibles at affordable prices in the province and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

This was resolved at a meeting jointly chaired by four provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Leghari, Noman Langrial and Sami Ullah Chaudhry and Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

The meeting reviewed the strategy to launch a crackdown on hoarders and sugar stocks in the province.

The secretary food told the meeting that currently about 1.56 million metric tons of sugar is available in Punjab.

The provincial ministers expressed satisfaction over availability of sufficient stocks. However, the meeting decided that in view of the upcoming month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, all sugar mills and wholesalers would be bound to declare their stocks in order to stabilise prices, and stern action would be taken against violators.

Asking all commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) to remain alert, the chief secretary said that information about those creating artificial sugar crisis had been obtained and a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers would be launched after getting orders from the government.

The meeting also decided that the participating provincial ministers, their departments, experts and farmers would work jointly for crop management and devise a future strategy so that production could be enhancedThe meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, irrigation and food departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, while divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) participated through video link.