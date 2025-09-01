Open Menu

Ministers Review Relief, Rehabilitation Activities

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Ministers review relief, rehabilitation activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Provincial Ministers Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Zeeshan Rafiq, and Sohaib Ahmed chaired a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office Gujranwala to review the flood situation and rehabilitation activities in the division.

The ministers directed that all available resources be utilized to protect lives and property, stressing that no delay would be tolerated in rescue and relief operations, said a handout issued here on Monday.

They instructed the district administration to remain fully alert, particularly in low-lying areas, and to ensure immediate redressal of public grievances.

Minorities Affairs Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora underlined the need for close coordination among all institutions to effectively tackle the flood situation, warning that negligence in providing relief would not be accepted.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said administrative lapses or delays would be unacceptable under any circumstances. He stressed that officers must remain in the field and respond immediately to the needs of the public, especially in sensitive and vulnerable areas.

Communications and Works (C&W) Minister Sohaib Ahmed said that the Punjab government stands firmly with the people and will not leave them alone in this difficult time. He added that only collective efforts and teamwork could ensure success in overcoming the crisis and bringing relief to the flood-affected communities.

Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi briefed the ministers on the impact of recent rains, potential flood threats, and ongoing relief measures. He informed that vulnerable sites had been identified, residents near water channels were being relocated to safe areas, and relief camps had been made fully functional with awareness campaigns underway.

The ministers praised the dedication of the district administration and called for even more effective measures to support the people.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, RPO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, CPO Ayaz Saleem Rana, while all Deputy Commissioners of the division joined via video link.

