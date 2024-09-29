Ministers Seek Media Feedback For Health Sector Improvement
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Punjab health ministers - Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir - stressed on Sunday the importance of media feedback in enhancing health services, saying a strong collaboration in this regard would be beneficial for the sector and the country at large.
During the oath-taking ceremony of the Lahore Health Reporters Association (LHRA) here, they praised the media perons for highlighting the health system challenges professionally. They promised that the ongoing projects, including cancer and cardiac hospitals, would be completed on time.
Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, acknowledged the media's role in keeping the public informed and welcomed constructive criticism. He said the LHRA's insight would guide efforts to address the health sector issues.
Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education, said in modern way world, well informed media persons could point out any short-comings in the sector and help overcome them.
The ministers congratulated the newly-elected LHR officials, including Chairman Zahid Chaudhry, President Suleman Chaudhry, and General Secretary Sabir Awan, and distributed shields among them.
The event was attended by notable figures from the health sector, including former Health Minister Professor Javed Akram and various university principals and professors including KEMU VC Professor Mahmood Ayaz, FJMU VC Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Principal SIMS Professor Zahra Khanum, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Asghar Naqi, Principal PGMI Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, Director of Neurosciences Institute Professor Asif Bashir, and MS General Hospital Dr. Farhad Hussain.
On this occasion, MD Kingdom Valley Ghulam Murtaza and CEO Kingdom Valley Muhammad Ahmed were also present.
