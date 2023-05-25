UrduPoint.com

Minister's Surprise Visit Resolves Intending Pilgrims' Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Senator Talha Mehmood, paid a surprise late-night visit to Islamabad Airport following a surge of complaints from pilgrims registered on the portal.

Responding swiftly to the complaints, Senator Talha Mehmood personally arrived at the airport to address the concerns of the pilgrims, primarily related to the inconvenience caused by the delayed Saudi Airlines flight (SV-3723), impacting a significant group of 339 pilgrims.

Since early morning, these pilgrims had been anxiously awaiting their departure. Demonstrating his commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience, the minister immediately took note of the situation, emphasizing that the guests of Allah cannot endure any inconvenience.

He is arranging for the immediate shifting of the 339 pilgrims to hotels. Currently, he is in communication with the authorities of Saudi Airlines to address the pilgrims' issues.

