Ministers To Solve Masses' Problems On Priority: Ghulam Bilal

Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :President Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar, Ghulam Bilal Javed has said that ministers were peoples' representatives and they would solve their problems on priority.

He expressed these views while speaking at a dinner hosted in honor of Provincial Finance Minister, Timur Jhagra, Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai and Commissioner Malakand, Zaheer-ul-Islam at Peshawar Club.

A number of traders, notables of Peshawar and politicians were present at the reception, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

President Traders Alliance, Ghulam Bilal said that PTI Minister will move forward with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will work day and night for improving the living standard of people.

The team members of Prime Minister, Imran Khan will work selflessly to form the envisioned state of Madinah, he added.

Ghulam Bilal, who is also a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said he considers it his duty to serve the people as well as the business community of the country.

The dinner reception was attended by former President Sarhad Chamber Haji Muhammad Afzal, President Markezi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Malik Mehr Elahi, Chairman Traders Alliance Major Arshad Mahmood Babai,Tajran Amin Hussain Babar, Patron in Chief TAF Azizullah Khan, Chief Executive Traders Alliance Chaudhry Shahid Ghafoor, President car Dealers Association Bakht Mir Durrani,  Former Member Cantt board Ghulam Hussain Chand, Former MPA & Advisor to CM, Arif Yousuf, Former Nazim Zahid Nadeem, Chairman Coordination Traders Alliance Munawar Khurshid, Senior Vice Chairman Sarhad Chamber Herbal Committee Abdul Haseeb Chughtai and others.

