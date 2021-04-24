UrduPoint.com
Ministers Urge Opposition To Play Constructive Role On Resolution About French Envoy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

Ministers urge opposition to play constructive role on resolution about French envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday urged the opposition to keep their political interests aside, and join hands with the government to give a message to the world, including France that the whole nation was on same page on the issue of the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The ministers, in their separate statements, said the opposition should realize the sensitivity of the issue and not use it for political point scoring.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government stood firm as regards the resolution regarding the French ambassador as it had implemented all the promises made in that regard honestly.

The opposition should also play their positive role in the Parliament, he added.

Ali Mohammad Khan said the purpose of setting up a parliamentary committee was to formulate a joint action plan and consensus resolution by incorporating the suggestions of all the parties in it.

The government, he said, would respect the views of opposition parties, but the latter should also show responsibility instead of squabbling in the Parliament.

The ministers said it was unfortunate that some members of the opposition had resorted to abusive and childish behavior.

They requested that as the government waiting for the opposition leaders' suggestions with open heart, and they should play a constructive role on the sensitive issue.

