Ministers Visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Following Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Punjab Minister for Communication and Works, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, and Minister for Specialised Healthcare, Khawaja Salman Rafique, conducted a visit to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat in response to a devastating incident where the roof of a female ward collapsed, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a sixty-year-old female and leaving eight patients injured on Wednesday morning

Accompanied by C&W Secretary, Sohail Ashraf, and Health Secretary, Ali Jan Khan, the ministers were given a comprehensive briefing by both the local and hospital administrations regarding the details surrounding the tragic event, said a handout issued here.

It was disclosed that ongoing repair and rehabilitation efforts were underway on the lower portion of the hospital, concurrently with the installation of solar panels on the roof, when the collapse of the female ward occurred.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth announced the initiation of a thorough inquiry, under the Research Wing of the C & W Department, to ascertain accountability for the incident.

Furthermore, Khawaja Salman Rafique declared that the health department would promptly issue Terms of Reference (TORs) for health-related construction sites to mitigate the risk of similar incidents in the future.

Expressing heartfelt concern for the injured, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth personally visited them, inquiring about their well-being, and directing the hospital administration to ensure they receive top-notch healthcare and facilities during their treatment. He also issued immediate instructions to the Communication and Works Department to commence repair work on the collapsed area without delay, ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare services for patients visiting the hospital.

