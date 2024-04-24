Ministers Visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Following Roof Collapse Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Punjab Minister for Communication and Works, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, and Minister for Specialised Healthcare, Khawaja Salman Rafique, conducted a visit to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat in response to a devastating incident where the roof of a female ward collapsed, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a sixty-year-old female and leaving eight patients injured on Wednesday morning
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Punjab Minister for Communication and Works, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, and Minister for Specialised Healthcare, Khawaja Salman Rafique, conducted a visit to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat in response to a devastating incident where the roof of a female ward collapsed, resulting in the unfortunate demise of a sixty-year-old female and leaving eight patients injured on Wednesday morning.
Accompanied by C&W Secretary, Sohail Ashraf, and Health Secretary, Ali Jan Khan, the ministers were given a comprehensive briefing by both the local and hospital administrations regarding the details surrounding the tragic event, said a handout issued here.
It was disclosed that ongoing repair and rehabilitation efforts were underway on the lower portion of the hospital, concurrently with the installation of solar panels on the roof, when the collapse of the female ward occurred.
Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth announced the initiation of a thorough inquiry, under the Research Wing of the C & W Department, to ascertain accountability for the incident.
Furthermore, Khawaja Salman Rafique declared that the health department would promptly issue Terms of Reference (TORs) for health-related construction sites to mitigate the risk of similar incidents in the future.
Expressing heartfelt concern for the injured, Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth personally visited them, inquiring about their well-being, and directing the hospital administration to ensure they receive top-notch healthcare and facilities during their treatment. He also issued immediate instructions to the Communication and Works Department to commence repair work on the collapsed area without delay, ensuring uninterrupted access to healthcare services for patients visiting the hospital.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation9 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint5 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar9 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities9 minutes ago
-
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health4 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle4 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized4 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in Girls college4 minutes ago
-
Rs.795.1m fine imposed on 7553 power pilferers in 228 days4 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes 6 illegal colonies4 minutes ago