Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Following the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid an emergency visit to Bhalwal. During the course of work, details of the incident resulting in the death of 3 sanitary workers due to suffocation were investigated. Members of the Punjab Assembly including Sonia Ashiq and Amunil Arthur, Secretary Local Government Shakil Ahmed Mian, and Secretary Local Government board Rizwan Nazir were also present.

During the meeting at the Commissioner's office, Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti presented the initial report of the incident to provincial ministers.

The Minister Local Government expressed sorrow over the incident, stating that strict action would be taken against those responsible in the light of detailed report. Cases will also be filed against those showing negligence.

Zeeshan Rafique stated that the Punjab government will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased sanitation workers, while the treatment of other affected workers is being carried out at government expense. The Minister directed to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. "Sanitation workers are our valuable asset, their protection must be ensured," he added. He said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken serious notice of the incident. The Minister ordered to file a case against the contractor and ordered his arrest, while the Chief Officer of the Bhalwal Municipality Ali Farooq and Tehsildar Imtiaz Farooq were suspended on charges of negligence and incompetence.

On this occasion, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora expressed sorrow over the tragic incident, saying that the affected families should not consider themselves alone.

They are with them, he added. Ramesh Singh Arora directed that protective equipment be provided to sanitation workers during duty.

Secretary of Municipalities Shakil Ahmed instructed the Commissioner to expedite the case for financial assistance to the affected families.

Deputy Commissioner briefed the provincial ministers about the incident.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed displeasure over the report of Chief Officer of the Bhulwal Municipality, criticizing his negligence.

Subsequently, provincial ministers and members of the assembly also met with the heirs of the deceased sanitation workers and expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives. They assured that those responsible for the incident would not escape the grip of the law. Demands for justice will be fulfilled.

Zeeshan Rafique, on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, also provided assistance checks of Rs 3 million to the families of each deceased sanitation worker. The Chief Minister also announced monthly allowances and pensions for the families until retirement age.

Speaking to the media, the Minister Zeeshan expressed regret that despite having protective equipment, it was not used. He sent a message to all administrative officers to ensure the use of protective equipment, otherwise action would be taken against them.

Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said they came here on the directive of the Chief Minister. Although no compensation can replace human lives, the Punjab government made every possible effort to console the grieving families.