Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Minister for Primary, Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir along with caretaker Education Minister Mansoor Qadir paid a detailed visit to Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall and Government Degree College Satellite Town here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Primary, Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir along with caretaker Education Minister Mansoor Qadir paid a detailed visit to Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall and Government Degree College Satellite Town here on Wednesday.

Director Colleges Rawalpindi Professor Sher Ahmed Satti, Deputy Director Colleges Rawalpindi Amjad Iqbal Khattak, Principal Asghar Mall College Dr Mohsin Al Kabir and senior faculty of the college welcomed the ministers on their arrival at the college.

The college principal while briefing the provincial ministers said that Bachelor of Science was being conducted in 14 subjects in Government College Asghar Mall while the college has six blocks and a hostel facility is also available for the students.

The provincial ministers visited various departments of the college and reviewed the teaching activities. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the education minister was visiting the college on his special request.

He said that funds would be provided soon for the repair and beautification of the hostel and various blocks of Asghar Mall College while steps were being taken to meet the shortage of teaching staff.

He directed to keep newspapers and magazines in the library for the students.

Dr. Jamal said that extracurricular activities were essential for health and that college administration should focus on academic quality and extracurricular activities.

On the occasion, Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said that Asghar Mall College was an educational institution of historical importance. Along with health, Dr. Jamal Nasir was also striving for the improvement of educational institutions in Rawalpindi, he added.

“We will seek early approval of funds for renovation and repair of the college.”

Later, the provincial ministers visited the Degree College Satellite Town Rawalpindi.

Principal Dr. Athar Qaseem while briefing the ministers said that BS was being conducted in eight subjects while teachers living in the hostel were providing free education to the students in the evening hours.