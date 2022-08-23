UrduPoint.com

Ministers Visit Flood Control Room For Update On Steps To Tame Hill Torrents

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Ministers visit flood control room for update on steps to tame hill torrents

Punjab ministers for finance, and food and energy, legislators, and officials visited district flood control room on Tuesday and received a detailed briefing from officials on recent situation and the steps taken to tame hill torrents that played havoc in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab ministers for finance, and food and energy, legislators, and officials visited district flood control room on Tuesday and received a detailed briefing from officials on recent situation and the steps taken to tame hill torrents that played havoc in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts.

Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, Minister for Food and Energy Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah Khan Dareshak and Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak besides PDMA DG, secretary agriculture, Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Arif Raheem, DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin, chief engineer irrigation and other officials were part of the delegation who witnessed and analyzed updated hill torrent data.

Later, the chief engineer irrigation gave them a detailed briefing on recent flood situation, water discharge through hill torrents and the relief cuts made to divert hill torrents to save population nearby.

It was informed that all the departments, including Rescue 1122, health, revenue, police, and livestock, besides Pakistan Army and NGOs were actively engaged in the relief operations extending all-out support to the flood-hit communities.

The ministers and legislators were informed that all facilities, including food, shelter, health and others were being provided to the affected people in their respective villages while tent settlements and relief camps were set up inside schools and other government buildings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Punjab Flood Water Agriculture Tame Rajanpur Mohsin Khan Amanullah Khan Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dent ..

Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill,2022'

51 seconds ago
 Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rap ..

Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rape Must Be Investigated - UN Sp ..

55 seconds ago
 Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO D ..

Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on W ..

57 seconds ago
 36 criminals including 5 POs held

36 criminals including 5 POs held

23 minutes ago
 US to Announce $3Bln Military Aid for Ukraine on N ..

US to Announce $3Bln Military Aid for Ukraine on Nation's Independence Day - Rep ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.