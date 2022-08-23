Ministers visit flood control room for update on steps to tame hill torrents

Punjab ministers for finance, and food and energy, legislators, and officials visited district flood control room on Tuesday and received a detailed briefing from officials on recent situation and the steps taken to tame hill torrents that played havoc in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab ministers for finance, and food and energy, legislators, and officials visited district flood control room on Tuesday and received a detailed briefing from officials on recent situation and the steps taken to tame hill torrents that played havoc in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts.

Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, Minister for Food and Energy Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah Khan Dareshak and Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak besides PDMA DG, secretary agriculture, Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Arif Raheem, DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin, chief engineer irrigation and other officials were part of the delegation who witnessed and analyzed updated hill torrent data.

Later, the chief engineer irrigation gave them a detailed briefing on recent flood situation, water discharge through hill torrents and the relief cuts made to divert hill torrents to save population nearby.

It was informed that all the departments, including Rescue 1122, health, revenue, police, and livestock, besides Pakistan Army and NGOs were actively engaged in the relief operations extending all-out support to the flood-hit communities.

The ministers and legislators were informed that all facilities, including food, shelter, health and others were being provided to the affected people in their respective villages while tent settlements and relief camps were set up inside schools and other government buildings.