Ministers visit flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Sunday visited the flood-hit areas of Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan districts.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo also accompanied him during the visit, said a press release issued here.

Ashiq Kirmani inspected the flood situation at Dad Baloch, Radha Kalan Barrage, Head Sulemanki and River Sutlej.

Both ministers inspected the protective embankment of River Sutlej at Head Sulemanki. They also visited the Control Room where they were given a detailed briefing on the rescue and relief operations. It was informed that relief camps had been set up in the affected areas, where flood victims were being provided with food, medical treatment and temporary shelter.

Moreover, rescue teams were continuously working to ensure timely and effective evacuation.

Punjab Agriculture minister directed to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood hit people.

Later, the minister visited flood relief camps and personally participated in ongoing activities. On this occasion, he said that the Punjab government would not leave people alone.

He said, "Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself is monitoring the relief operations, which will continue until the complete rehabilitation of flood victims."

He directed that the required machinery and manpower must remain fully available for flood relief and rescue operations so that immediate assistance could be provided to the victims.

All available resources were being utilized for the aid and evacuation of

flood-affected people, he said and also directed the relevant officers to provide every possible facility to the public.