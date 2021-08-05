Ministers visit Gardezi family to condole death of Tasneem Nawaz

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht visited the house of former Minister for Health and Senior Politician Syed Tasneem Nawaz Gardezi here Thursday

They expressed their condolences to Gardezi family on his sad demise.

They prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased and for the patience of the family.

On this occasion, the son of the deceased, Bilal Tasneem Nawaz Gardezi, District President PTI Syed Tehseen Gardezi and other relatives, MNA Farooq Azam Malik, MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia were also present.