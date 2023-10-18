Ministers visit General Hospital

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir (Information), Azfar Ali (Auqaf) and Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik paid a surprise visit to the Government General Hospital, Samanabad here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir (Information), Azfar Ali (Auqaf) and Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik paid a surprise visit to the Government General Hospital, Samanabad here on Wednesday.

They went to different wards and sections of the hospital and examined the treatment facilities. They also checked the functioning of the machinery and expressed displeasure over the poor outsourced services in the hospital.

The ministers sought an explanation from the Medical Superintendent over lack of facilities for the patients in the hospital besides seeking a progress report from MS during his tenure of posting in the hospital.