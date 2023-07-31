Open Menu

Ministers Visit LRH, Inquire After Health Of Blast Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Special Assistants to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prison Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi and Malik Mehar Elahi on Monday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and met with the injured of Bajaur bomb blast and inquired about their health

On the occasion, Hidayat Ullah Afridi issued directives to the LRH doctors for providing proper medical treatment and all facilities to those injured in the bomb blast.

Condemning the bomb blast at the workers' convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) in Bajaur, Special Assistant for Prison Hidayat Afridi said that such kind of attacks are cowardice acts which can never discourage the courage of our people.

He said that those involved in anti-peace acts were not loyal to Pakistan, adding that peace is established in the country after huge sacrifices.

He further said that it is the responsibility of everyone to perform their role in maintaining durable peace. Both the special assistants prayed for the speedy recovery of the bomb blast injured.

