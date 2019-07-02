UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministers Visit Trimmu Headworks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:48 PM

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Muhsin Khan Laghari and Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Temor Bhatti on Tuesday visited Trimmu Headworks and reviewed extension work there

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Muhsin Khan Laghari and Provincial Minister for sports Rai Temor Bhatti on Tuesday visited Trimmu Headworks and reviewed extension work there.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the engineers of irrigation department should continue monitoring of canals' infrastructure and protective dykes to cope with any flood like situation.

They said that protection of life and property of citizens during floods was the top priority of the Punjab government.

Secretary Irrigation Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, Chief Engineer D&F Fazal Kareem, Chief PMIU Habibullah Bodla, Chief PMO Barrages Amjad Saeed, DDMCPDM Saeed Chishti, District Officer Emergency Ali Hasnain, XEN Trimu Headworks, and officers of district administration were present on the occasion.

Head PMO Barrages Amjad Saeed briefed the ministers and said that gates were opened to pass the expected flood water and the old gates were also being replaced with new ones.

Secretary Irrigation directed the officers of the department to complete repair and rehabilitation of irrigation structures well before time.

He directed the officers of his department to ensure close liaison with the officers of district administration for better performance during any emergency.

Sardar Muhsin Khan Laghari met with the people living near riverine area and listened to their problems.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto told the ministers that Relief Camps were fully active for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He said that health and livestock departments were doing their job best for providing relief as well as vaccinating animals of flood-hit areas.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Flood Water Job Best Top

Recent Stories

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

1 minute ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

1 minute ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

1 minute ago

Thousands Rally in Support of Catalan Separatists ..

5 minutes ago

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.