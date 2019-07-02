Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Muhsin Khan Laghari and Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Temor Bhatti on Tuesday visited Trimmu Headworks and reviewed extension work there

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Muhsin Khan Laghari and Provincial Minister for sports Rai Temor Bhatti on Tuesday visited Trimmu Headworks and reviewed extension work there.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the engineers of irrigation department should continue monitoring of canals' infrastructure and protective dykes to cope with any flood like situation.

They said that protection of life and property of citizens during floods was the top priority of the Punjab government.

Secretary Irrigation Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, Chief Engineer D&F Fazal Kareem, Chief PMIU Habibullah Bodla, Chief PMO Barrages Amjad Saeed, DDMCPDM Saeed Chishti, District Officer Emergency Ali Hasnain, XEN Trimu Headworks, and officers of district administration were present on the occasion.

Head PMO Barrages Amjad Saeed briefed the ministers and said that gates were opened to pass the expected flood water and the old gates were also being replaced with new ones.

Secretary Irrigation directed the officers of the department to complete repair and rehabilitation of irrigation structures well before time.

He directed the officers of his department to ensure close liaison with the officers of district administration for better performance during any emergency.

Sardar Muhsin Khan Laghari met with the people living near riverine area and listened to their problems.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto told the ministers that Relief Camps were fully active for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He said that health and livestock departments were doing their job best for providing relief as well as vaccinating animals of flood-hit areas.