Ministers Welcome Historic Belarus-Pakistan Partnership
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Trade Jam Kamal Khan Friday welcomed the historic strengthening of brotherly relations between Belarus and Pakistan, emphasizing the significance of enhancing business-to-business and people-to-people connectivity.
In an exclusive interview on ptv news, the ministers highlighted key areas of cooperation including trade and investment, economic collaboration and cultural exchange.
They expressed optimism about the potential for growth in bilateral trade, citing the vast opportunities for Pakistani businesses to explore new markets and partnerships in Belarus.
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan highlights the exceptionally close relationship between PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Belarus, transforming this strong bond into significant trade and business opportunities.
This high-level connection is expected to foster cooperation in various sectors, leveraging the historical ties and mutual interests between Pakistan and Belarus, he added.
By strengthening people-to-people and business-to-business connectivity, both nations aim to unlock new avenues for growth and development, he mentioned.
Abdul Aleem Khan noted that despite the absence of direct flights between Pakistan and Belarus, there are promising opportunities for export and import businesses to connect both sides.
He emphasized that this gap in air connectivity can be bridged through enhanced trade relations, encouraging entrepreneurs and businesses to explore new avenues for collaboration and mutual growth.
By leveraging existing trade channels, both nations can strengthen their economic ties and foster a more robust business partnership, he added.
Minister of Trade Jam Kamal Khan highlighted a significant milestone in Pakistan's trade relations, noting that for the first time, 100 companies are accompanying the Prime Minister to Belarus.
Kamal Khan highlighted the personal efforts of PM Shehbaz Sharif in strengthening Pakistan's relations with Belarus, particularly in fostering business connections.
The Prime Minister's initiatives have created a platform for the business community to connect, leading to significant agreements and memorandum of understanding (MOUs) between the two nations, he added.
