Ministries Asked To Form Committees To Evaluate Officers' Performance On Citizen Portal Complaints

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Ministries asked to form committees to evaluate officers' performance on Citizen Portal complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while taking serious notice of the mishandling, non-resolution or delayed response on the complaints registered by the citizens on Pakistan Citizen Portal, directed all ministries to form a dedicated committee to evaluate the performance of the officers concerned.

According to a letter written to all the ministries and the divisions by the Prime Minister's Office, a sample performance evaluation of few officers' dashboard was made which revealed that the complaints were neither handled according to the instructions nor decided at an appropriate level.

"It was evident from the quality of response to the citizens that the system was left in the hands of subordinates and majority of the decisions were made by them," it stated.

The dedicated committee would comprise joint secretary of the ministry as chairman, administrative focal person of the ministry or division, technical focal person, focal person of attached departments and any co-opted member.

The committee would conduct performance evaluation of the assigned or selected officers' dashboards and identify the loopholes in the sample complaints handled, resolved, or dropped so far.

The body would identify the officers responsible for poor performance and also those doing the best.

Besides taking corrective measures in complaints identified with improper handling, resolution or drop, the committee would also point out the success stories for the mass public sharing.

The ministries and divisions had been given 30 days time for completion of the evaluation report.

The PM office pointed out that despite stress on provision of proof to the citizens regarding the resolution, many resolved complaints were found devoid of it. The complaints were dropped on wrong pleas and many others were decided at irrelevant or unauthorized level.

In the evaluation, it was also found that the citizen was told he had been granted relief or partial relief but factual position was different besides the misleading statements made regarding the resolution.

