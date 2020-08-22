Ministries, divisions asked to write 'Khatam-un-Nabiyeen' with the name of Holy prophet (S.A.W) in documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the ministries, divisions, provincial governments and others to write 'Khatam-un-Nabiyeen' with the name of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) in their official and non official records.

A Ministry's notification issued here said that the National Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution making it mandatory to write 'Khatam-un-Nabiyeen' (Finality of the Holy Prophet) along with Prophet Muhammad's (S.

A.W) name in official documents, books and wherever the holy name is used, should be complied with. According to islam, the belief in the finality of Prophethood is of utmost importance.

No Muslim is a Muslim until he has a firm belief in the finality. Considering this, the Pakistan National assembly had passed the resolution to write Khatam-un-Nabiyyin with the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in text books.

The notification would be published in the next issue of the Gazette of Pakistan, the notification added.