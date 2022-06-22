Ministries' officials noting MNAs' all budgetary proposals efficiently: Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that officials of various ministries including finance were present in the galleries of the National Assembly to note each and every suggestion of the lawmakers in an efficient manner.

Responding to Point of Order in the House, he said, "Nothing has gone unnoticed, officials of the various ministries including Finance Ministry are present to note down all the suggestions on budget given by the members of the National Assembly.

" Earlier, Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed pointed out that neither Minister nor Minister of State for Finance was present in the House to note suggestions of MNAs.

Following this, opposition members led by Raja Riaz staged a walk-out from the House proceedings.

Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, on the directives of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, went to the protesting opposition and brought them back to the House for participation in the ongoing budget debate.