UrduPoint.com

Ministries' Officials Noting MNAs' All Budgetary Proposals Efficiently: Patel

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ministries' officials noting MNAs' all budgetary proposals efficiently: Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that officials of various ministries including finance were present in the galleries of the National Assembly to note each and every suggestion of the lawmakers in an efficient manner.

Responding to Point of Order in the House, he said, "Nothing has gone unnoticed, officials of the various ministries including Finance Ministry are present to note down all the suggestions on budget given by the members of the National Assembly.

" Earlier, Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed pointed out that neither Minister nor Minister of State for Finance was present in the House to note suggestions of MNAs.

Following this, opposition members led by Raja Riaz staged a walk-out from the House proceedings.

Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, on the directives of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, went to the protesting opposition and brought them back to the House for participation in the ongoing budget debate.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

58 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

3 hours ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.