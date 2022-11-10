Ministries should answer to questions in time or face ruling: NA speaker

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday directed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi to ensure that the ministries concerned should provide answers to the questions by the respective members of this august house in time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday directed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi to ensure that the ministries concerned should provide answers to the questions by the respective members of this august house in time.

He said the legislators worked hard in the whole process and when they do not get the proper response, it hurt their feelings and creates hurdles in the smooth flow of business in the lower house of the parliament.

The speaker made it clear that if the situation was not improved, the chair would give its stern ruling to streamline the proceedings of the house.

Jamaat-e-Islami's legislator Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali also expressed his grievances on the matter and said it was "insult of the house if respective members' questions were not entertained by the ministries concerned properly".

In addition, the speaker announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla as parliamentary secretary in the NA.