Ministries To Be Asked About Performance: Attaullah Tarar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 02:34 PM

The federal minister for information and broadcasting says the government’s priority is to improve economy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the ministries would be asked about their performances.

Tarar said that the prime minister sent the written goals to the ministries this time.

He said the value of rupee is stabilizing and inflation will come down very soon.

The minister expressed these words while talking to media after visiting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz deceased worker Attique Chaudhry’s residence in Lahore on Saturday.

He said first priority of the government is to improve the economy.

The Minister said economic conditions of the country were much better in the previous governments of PML-N.

Appreciating the services of late Attique Chaudhry, Tarar said he was a selfless worker of the party who stood by the party even in most difficult times.

He said workers of political parties had an important role in the continuity of democratic process in the country.

