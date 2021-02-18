Ministries urged to shift websites to NTC data center for cyber security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has formally requested all the Federal secretaries to take initiatives for shifting the websites of their respective ministries and attached departments to the data center of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) for cyber security.

In a letter, forwarded to all the federal secretaries, Shoaib Ahmad pointed out that the official websites on private domain were prone to cyber attack which might lead to leakage of sensitive and important data.

He also asked for bringing official emails on 'gov.pk'.

The initiative was taken on the direction of Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, said a news release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, during a review meeting on E-office, the Minister for IT directed to the officials concerned for ensuring completion of work on E-office.

On his direction, the IT secretary also wrote a letter to all the federal secretaries for shifting the offices of their ministries and their attached departments on E-office for transparency and better public service delivery.