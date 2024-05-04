Open Menu

Ministry Advises Intending Pilgrims To Ensure Vaccination Five Days Before Departure

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday advised intending pilgrims to get vaccinated at least five days before their departure for Saudi Arabia to perform the religious obligation of Hajj, aiming to avoid any inconvenience.

"The intending pilgrims are advised to visit their respective Haji camps five days (from 9 am to 5 pm) before their flight to receive vaccination against meningitis, seasonal influenza and polio, besides obtaining a yellow card," the ministry posted on its official Facebook page.

"This is a mandatory requirement," it added.

Additionally, it said each pilgrim would receive a package containing a large travel bag, a small hand-carry bag, a shoe bag, an Ihram belt for men and a scarf for women.

