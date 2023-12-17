Open Menu

Ministry Allocates Rs 5.80m For Electricity Bill Of Qasr-e-Naz Lodge

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ministry allocates Rs 5.80m for electricity bill of Qasr-e-Naz lodge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Housing and Works has allocated an amount of Rs 5.80 million in the current financial year 2023-2024 for electricity bills of Qasr-e-Naz Lodge, South Zone Karachi due to financial constraints.

“Out of the total Rs 5.80 million, only an amount of Rs 0.87 million have been released at the rate of 15 percent in this regard so far," an official source told APP.

He said that the Karachi Electric Supply Company bill was Rs 7.26 million for the month of September, 2023 along with arrears and the electricity connection had been disconnected in June, 2023.

As per the statement of K-Electric, the official said that the electricity connection would be restored after payment of complete amount along with arrears.

To a question, the official source said that the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had opened registration to allot plots to general public in sectors G-12 and F-12, Islamabad in August 2023.

He said the award of land of Sectors F-12 and G-12 was announced by the Deputy Commissioner Capital Development Authority (CDA) in April and June 1985 under section 25 of CDA Ordinance 1960.

The official said the said sectors were allocated by the Federal Cabinet to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in July 2020.

Since, he said, "There is no provision for de-notification the award once announced. Neither is there any provision in the Land Acquisition Act 1894, which allows for setting aside of an award."

