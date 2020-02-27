UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Announces Rs 500,000 Compensation For Deceased Haji

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:24 PM

Ministry announces Rs 500,000 compensation for deceased Haji

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would pay Rs 500,000 each to the heirs of the pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme in case of their death in Saudi Arabia during hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would pay Rs 500,000 each to the heirs of the pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme in case of their death in Saudi Arabia during hajj.

A ministry official told APP, that Rs 300,000 will be paid to an ill pilgrim in case of emergency evacuation from Saudi Arabia without performing hajj. While Rs 250,000 each will be paid in case of permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs 150,000 in case of accidental disability of one limb during the�Hajj�days in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj Mohafiz Scheme launched in 2011, for risk management under the concept of "Takaful" to compensate the affected Hujjaj/nominee of the deceased Hujjaj would continue in 2020.

Each Haji/member of Welfare staff would be required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs 500 into the scheme.

The said Scheme would also compensate Hujjaj/welfare staff against the losses: \395

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Arabia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Buoyant Pakistan ready for England challenge

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

NAVTTC imparting training to 170,000 youth to ensu ..

2 minutes ago

Holy month of Ramadan likely to begin from April 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.