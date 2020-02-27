Ministry announces Rs 500,000 compensation for deceased Haji

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would pay Rs 500,000 each to the heirs of the pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme in case of their death in Saudi Arabia during hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would pay Rs 500,000 each to the heirs of the pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme in case of their death in Saudi Arabia during hajj.

A ministry official told APP, that Rs 300,000 will be paid to an ill pilgrim in case of emergency evacuation from Saudi Arabia without performing hajj. While Rs 250,000 each will be paid in case of permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs 150,000 in case of accidental disability of one limb during the�Hajj�days in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj Mohafiz Scheme launched in 2011, for risk management under the concept of "Takaful" to compensate the affected Hujjaj/nominee of the deceased Hujjaj would continue in 2020.

Each Haji/member of Welfare staff would be required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs 500 into the scheme.

