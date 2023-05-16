UrduPoint.com

Ministry Announces Schedule Of Hajj Flights For Govt Scheme

Published May 16, 2023

Ministry announces schedule of Hajj flights for govt scheme

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule of Hajj flights for the government scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule of Hajj flights for the government scheme.

Pilgrims participating in the sacred journey were urged to adhere strictly to the given schedule, according to the Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt in a talk with APP.

In line with the preparations for this year's Hajj pilgrimage, pilgrims were advised to obtain necessary vaccines and essential medicines from the Haji Camps, as outlined in the Hajj schedule, he emphasized.

To ensure seamless communication and coordination, he said the Ministry has implemented an effective notification system, with the intending pilgrims being informed via the official website and SMS notifications.

As per the released schedule, the first Hajj flights from major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, were set to take off on May 21, marking the commencement of the much-anticipated journey, as confirmed by the ministry's spokesperson.

He said the initial departures from Sialkot, Multan, and Quetta were scheduled for May 22, May 23, and May 24, respectively, providing an opportunity for pilgrims from these cities to embark on their spiritual voyage.

Umar Butt said for the pilgrims in Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur, their respective first Hajj flights would take off on June 6 and June 7, enabling them to join fellow believers on this sacred expedition.

He further announced that the last Hajj flights would depart on June 20, ensuring all pilgrims had ample time to complete their pilgrimage within the allocated timeframe.

In alignment with health and safety measures, he said the Haji camps would initiate the immunization process against meningitis, flu, and polio starting from May 17, providing pilgrims with essential protection during their Hajj journey.

In a commendable collaboration between the Ministry and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), free corona vaccine counters had been established at the Haji camps to facilitate the pilgrims, he added.

Umar Butt further informed that to streamline the administrative processes, essential documents including passports, tickets, visas, and Identity lockets would be provided to pilgrims at the Haji camps, 24 hours before their scheduled flight, ensuring a hassle-free departure.

Upon successful completion of their Hajj pilgrimage, the spokesperson announced that repatriation flights would commence from July 4, allowing pilgrims to return to their respective destinations.

