Ministry Approves Temporary Lodging Under Federal Lodges & Hostel Rules, 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Ministry of Housing and Works has notified the Allotment of Temporary Accommodation in the Federal Lodges and Hostel Rules, 2025.

These rules aimed to regulate the allotment of accommodation and ensure smooth functioning within the federal lodges and hostels while maintaining order and accountability.

Under these rules all lodges and hostels specified in the schedule will be managed by the relevant administrative division and the initial allotment period is set at 3 years, with the possibility of extension on a yearly basis for a maximum of 2 additional years, depending on the reasons provided.

This applies to both bachelor and single rooms.

The rules outline the allotment process that will be purely on a first come, first serve basis and allottees will be held accountable for any damage or loss caused during their stay and will bear the corresponding costs.

Other key provisions covered by the rules are related to the catering and supplies, maintenance of decorum, obligations for allottees to pay any dues on time and availability of a register for complaints.

Moreover, procedure for cancelation of allotments and eviction have been defined.

