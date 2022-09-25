UrduPoint.com

Ministry Calls For Action Against Fake Recruiting Agencies Seeking 'Khadmeen' For S. Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Ministry calls for action against fake recruiting agencies seeking 'Khadmeen' for S. Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, expressing dissociation from the fraudulent recruiting agencies seeking 'Khadmeen' for Saudi Arabia, has called for a stern action against them to save the public money.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt asked the people to beware of fraudulent advertisements seeking Khadmeen for Saudi Arabia.

He said the fraudsters were pretending themselves as officials of the Religious Affairs Ministry to trap the innocent people who wanted to proceed to Saudi Arabia for employment purposes.

He said the ministry was receiving a number of complaints daily on its helpline about this persistent issue.

He further informed that there were certain overseas employment promoters who were also involved in this illegal business as their network got into momentum just before the Hajj season. As per practice, they advertised in local dailies for the position of Khadmeen-e-Hajj who were supposed to serve the pilgrims for a period of three to four months in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Pointing out a Rahim Yar Khan based recruiting agency, Ayesha Manpower, seeking 'Khidmatgar' for a year, he urged the people to ignore such advertisements to save their precious time and hard-earned money.

Umar Butt urged the quarters concerned to launch a countrywide crackdown against the culprits involved in this heinous crime.

