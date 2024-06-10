Ministry, Cambridge University to collaborate on climate initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday held a meeting with Cambridge International's Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yusuf here to discuss collaboration on climate initiatives.

It was agreed that the Cambridge University Press and Assessment would collaborate on developing climate curriculum and also advise the Ministry of Climate Change on climate related funds and resources, a news release said.

The PM's Coordinator underscored that climate change education helped people understand and address the impacts of climate crisis.

"Empowering the youth with climate knowledge, skills, values and attitude is direly needed to address the climate related issues," she added.

Romina Khurshid Alam further said that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement & the Associated Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) called on governments to educate, empower and engage all stakeholders on climate change.

The both sides also exchanged views on conducting essays competitions in Cambridge, public and private schools across the country.