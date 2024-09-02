Ministry chalked-out advisory regarding M.pox virus: Mukhtar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed on Monday said that an advisory will be issued soon to prevent the monkeypox virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Ministry of Health chalked out a complete plan of action to prevent M.pox. The advisory will be issued with the support and coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, he added.

Through these ministries, overseas Pakistanis and pilgrims will be informed about the complete guidelines of this virus, he further added.

He said that there is no evidence of local transmission of monkeypox.

He said that the Ministry of Health had a complete tracking arrangement on airports for this deadly virus.

Approximately 10 thousand passengers have been screened by Border Health Services at various entry points in the last 20 days, he said adding that these screenings, 14 suspects of the M.pox virus have been identified.

He said that nine of these suspects travelled from Gulf countries, while the rest have come from other countries. Out of all these suspected travellers, four cases have tested positive, and treatment is underway, he added.

He said that the Ministry of Health is diligently taking measures to limit the spread of this virus.