Ministry Clarifies Media Reports On Provincial Project Approvals Under PSDP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding recent media reports about the approval process for provincial projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

“The reported circular was subsequently reviewed and withdrawn ab initio through a formal notification issued on August 25, 2025,” a news release said.

The ministry directed that any actions taken in compliance with the earlier instructions be reverted accordingly.

The ministry reaffirmed that the existing procedural framework requiring CDWP/ECNEC approval for certain categories of projects remains intact unless explicitly revised through a formal and effective notification.

It advised all stakeholders to refer to the latest circulars and official communications to avoid misinterpretation of policy decisions.

The ministry said it remained committed to maintaining transparency, institutional oversight, and procedural integrity in the approval of development projects across all levels of government.

