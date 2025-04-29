Open Menu

Ministry Clarifies Provisional Nature Of Hajj 2025 Quotas For Private Operators

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Ministry clarifies provisional nature of Hajj 2025 quotas for private operators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday clarified that the Recognition Letters (RLs) issued to private Hajj operators (Munazzams) for Hajj 2025 were based on a provisional allocation of quota, contingent upon meeting all requirements set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry, in an official statement, emphasized that final quota confirmation was subject to timely compliance with mandatory conditions, including payments for essential services such as Kidana (Mina camps) and Tawafah. Operators who failed to meet these deadlines faced automatic reduction or cancellation of their quota by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah or its authorized bodies.

“As a result, only those Munazzams who fulfilled all requisite criteria are listed as active for Hajj 2025,” the statement noted.

The ministry also issued a stern warning that any operator found to be booking pilgrims beyond their verified quota would face strict legal action. Such cases could be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or other relevant enforcement authorities for further proceedings.

This clarification has been issued in the public interest to ensure transparency in the Private Hajj Scheme. Pilgrims wishing to verify their status under the Private Hajj Scheme 2025 can visit: https://pvt-inquiry.hajjinfo.org.

