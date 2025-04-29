Ministry Clarifies Provisional Nature Of Hajj 2025 Quotas For Private Operators
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday clarified that the Recognition Letters (RLs) issued to private Hajj operators (Munazzams) for Hajj 2025 were based on a provisional allocation of quota, contingent upon meeting all requirements set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry, in an official statement, emphasized that final quota confirmation was subject to timely compliance with mandatory conditions, including payments for essential services such as Kidana (Mina camps) and Tawafah. Operators who failed to meet these deadlines faced automatic reduction or cancellation of their quota by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah or its authorized bodies.
“As a result, only those Munazzams who fulfilled all requisite criteria are listed as active for Hajj 2025,” the statement noted.
The ministry also issued a stern warning that any operator found to be booking pilgrims beyond their verified quota would face strict legal action. Such cases could be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or other relevant enforcement authorities for further proceedings.
This clarification has been issued in the public interest to ensure transparency in the Private Hajj Scheme. Pilgrims wishing to verify their status under the Private Hajj Scheme 2025 can visit: https://pvt-inquiry.hajjinfo.org.
Recent Stories
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman arrested for kidnapping child2 seconds ago
-
University of Sargodha marks Medical Laboratory Professionals Week4 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister meets JUI-F chief, discuss regional security10 seconds ago
-
Ministry clarifies provisional nature of Hajj 2025 quotas for private operators12 seconds ago
-
Leave of LGH employees cancelled15 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister meets JI Ameer in Lahore10 minutes ago
-
Laptop distribution begins across Punjab, says education minister10 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, cash recovered20 minutes ago
-
Teachers can play key role in progress: CEO20 minutes ago
-
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore30 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails lawyers' role in national development30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Czech Republic explore cooperation in public procurement30 minutes ago