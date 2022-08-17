UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Ministry completes 3,564 low cost houses of WWF, 18,499 of AF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works has completed as many as 3,564 low cost housing units of the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) and 18,499 of the Akhuwat Foundation (AK) under the low cost housing project of the federal government.

Around 150,712 low cost housing units were under construction all over the country under different housing projects launched with help of provincial governments, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

They said the balloting for 1,508 low cost housing units of WWF in Zone-V, Islamabad, 4,000 low cost housing units of LDA City Lahore, 2,000 units of Farash Town, CDA, Islamabad, 839 housing units of Raiwind, Sargodha and Chiniot and 300 low cost housing units of PHA Housing Scheme, Jalozai, Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been conducted.

The cases of 9,563 applicants successful in balloting for under construction housing units were in process for housing finance, they added.

The sources said the low cost housing projects being executed in collaboration with Development Authorities, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

To another question about the sub-sector G-14/1, they said that affectees of the area had approached Islamabad High Court with the plea to assess and measure illegal built-up properties (BUPS) along-with GIS based old and genuine BUPs.

They said the matter remained still sub-judice and the court was hearing the case every second or third day. The court has directed to finish measurement of BUPs of Sector G-14/2 first.

Regarding Sub-Sector G-14/1, FGEHA has requested IHC to direct members of the affectees' committee to coordinate on daily basis for measurement of legal/illegal BUPs, they added.

The FGEHA has not executed any works in Sub-Sector G-14/1, Islamabad since the access was not granted to FGEHA and its survey teams by local occupants, the sources said.

They said that local occupants may have executed works on their own or through any other department for their basic needs and access to residential and commercial units.

