Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday announced that the moon of Ziquad 1445 AH has not been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday announced that the moon of Ziquad 1445 AH has not been sighted.

Following the directive of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the ministry confirmed that the 1st Ziquad will begin on Friday, May 10, 2024.

This announcement comes after careful observation and consultation to ensure alignment with religious traditions.