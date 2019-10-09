UrduPoint.com
Ministry Decides To Prepare Three Year Strategy To Reduce Hajj Expenditure

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Ministry decides to prepare three year strategy to reduce Hajj expenditure

Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to prepare a three year strategy to reduce the expenditure of Hajj

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to prepare a three year strategy to reduce the expenditure of Hajj. It also established a sub committee to review the complaints and arrangements related to last Hajj 2019.Committee meeting was held on Wednesday with Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidery in chair, along with the committee members, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Secretary Ministry Mushtaq Borana and other officer of the ministry attended the meeting.While giving the briefing, Secretary told the committee that Hajj balloting was conducted four times during the current year.

He told that as many as 2034 complaints had been received during the past Hajj in which 1737 complaints were addressed.

However, thirty-three complaints were still under consideration.On this occasion Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidery stated that he saw some complaints on social media which were very painful.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri termed that this year Hajj arrangements were far better than previous year.On this a committee member Hafiz Abdul Kareem stated that I not agree with minister and demanded that investigative committee should be established on it. After this a sub-committee was established to review the arrangements of last 2019 Hajj.

