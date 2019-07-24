UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Declares 797 More Hajj Applicants Successful

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Ministry declares 797 more Hajj applicants successful

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked 797 previously unsuccessful applicants of Government Hajj Scheme to deposit their dues immediately for performing the sacred religious obligation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked 797 previously unsuccessful applicants of Government Hajj Scheme to deposit their dues immediately for performing the sacred religious obligation.

According to an official, the pilgrims have been informed through SMS. The successful applicants must deposit their dues, passports and other documents in their respective banks.

In total 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year including 117,000 through government scheme and 83,000 through the private scheme.

Related Topics

Hajj SMS Government

Recent Stories

PM’s US visit a great diplomatic achievement: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to introduce media courts

10 minutes ago

Russia May Present Concept for Persian Gulf Securi ..

48 seconds ago

Four get PhD degrees in Lahore

50 seconds ago

Monsoon trees plantation campaign begins

52 seconds ago

Punjab govt regularizes contract employees

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.