Ministry Declares 797 More Hajj Applicants Successful
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked 797 previously unsuccessful applicants of Government Hajj Scheme to deposit their dues immediately for performing the sacred religious obligation.
According to an official, the pilgrims have been informed through SMS. The successful applicants must deposit their dues, passports and other documents in their respective banks.
In total 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year including 117,000 through government scheme and 83,000 through the private scheme.