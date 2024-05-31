Ministry Deploys 300 Buses For 24/7 Travel Of Pakistani Pilgrims To Haram Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a comprehensive 24/7 transportation plan for pilgrims, involving 300 luxury buses to transport them directly from their residences to the Haram Sharif in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
The bus service is available round-the-clock in order to provide Hajj pilgrims with the flexibility to travel at their convenience.
The all time available, bus service aims at alleviating inconvenience of the pilgrims allowing them to focus on their worship and spiritual journey.
Bus stops have been constructed at four entry points surrounding the Haram to ensure efficient and organized transportation.
Ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and minimizing congestion in the area, these designated stops serve as pick-up and drop-off locations for pilgrims.
The government has assigned guides to assist pilgrims throughout their journey to further enhance the travel experience.
These guides help pilgrims travel through their designated routes, ensuring that they reach their destination without any difficulties.
To address any concerns or queries the pilgrims may have, the guides also provide valuable information and support to them.
