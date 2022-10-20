UrduPoint.com

Ministry Directed To Complete Legal Work For Citizenship Of Afghan National

October 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the interior ministry to take measures for awarding Pakistani citizenship to a 24 year old Afghan national.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by 24 year old boy Fazal Haq who belongs to an Afghan migrated family. The petitioner adopted the stance that he was born in Pakistan and living here for 24 years.

The chief justice remarked that like many countries including America our law also was bound to give citizenship to a person born here. The petitioner was required to produce just birth certificate, he added.

The court directed the interior ministry to conclude its legal work regarding the citizenship of the petitioner till next Friday.

The officials of the ministry assured the court that the decision regarding the citizenship would be taken as soon after the reification of birth certificate.

