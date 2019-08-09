Ministry directed to expedite privatization process

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Thursday directed the Ministry of Privatization to expedite the process of privatization of public sector enterprises (PSEs), advising it to hire financial advisors for at least ten (10) PSEs before the next meeting of the Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) Thursday directed the Ministry of Privatization to expedite the process of privatization of public sector enterprises (PSEs), advising it to hire financial advisors for at least ten (10) PSEs before the next meeting of the Committee.

The CCoP, which which met under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh empowered the Ministry of Privatization to select any 10 units and start forthwith the hiring of financial advisors, collectively or separately as per requirement, for the selected units.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the government was committed to pursuing the privatization programme and assured the Ministry of Privatization of full institutional backing and requisite resources to expedite the privatization process.

The Cabinet in its meeting held on 3rd June 2019 had already approved initiation of the process of hiring of Financial Advisors of the selected 32 properties.

Earlier, the Ministry gave a detailed presentation on the "Status of Overall Privatization" and informed the Committee that a total of 172 transactions worth Rs 649.3 billion had been completed since the privatization process started in January 1991.

The Committee was also briefed on the progress and pace of privatization of eight units being on the active list, including National Power Parks Management Co. Ltd, 1223 MW Balloki Power Plant and 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant; Mari Petroleum Limited; SME Bank Limited; First Women Bank Limited; Services International Hotel Lahore; Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad; Lakhra Coal Mines (now Lakhra Coal Development Company) and Pakistan Steel Mills (revival of entity).

On the request of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the CCoP also approved the de-listing of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Port Qasim Authority and Karachi Port Trust from the Privatization Program due to the strategic importance and profitability of these entities.