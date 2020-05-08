UrduPoint.com
Ministry Directs PSEB To Ensure Minimize Impact Of COVID-19 On IT Industry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Ministry directs PSEB to ensure minimize impact of COVID-19 on IT industry

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to ensure close coordination with the IT industry to minimize impact of COVID-19 pandemic on it

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication passed these directives while chairing a meeting to review steps being taken to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic related impact on Pakistan's information technology industry.

He further advised PSEB to take all possible steps for providing maximum facilitation and assistance to the industry during these challenging times.

The meeting was attended by senior Ministry officials, Managing Director - Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Chairman - Pakistan Software Houses Association.

The chair was informed that in order to ensure business continuity of BPO-Call Centers, a working group was created to handle associated issues in a rapid and effective manner.

The said working group included senior representatives from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Pakistan Telecom Authority, Pakistan Software Houses Association and Pakistan Software Export Board.

The group has managed to mitigate or minimize urgent issues pertaining to BPO-Call Center Industry such as white listing of call centers and enabling work from home for call center agents. Efforts are being made to enable usage of soft phones which would facilitate smaller companies and freelancers.

The meeting was apprised that Pakistan Software Export Board has appointed a dedicated team which can be reached at covid@pseb.org.pk and on Skype ID: cs-noc1@skype.com. PSEB has also established a Covid help line (0800 03030) and is taking calls 24/7 from the industry, making sure that all possible efforts are made for immediate remedial actions wherever possible.

