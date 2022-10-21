UrduPoint.com

Ministry Equally Strives For Progress, Prosperity Of Both Muslim, Non-Muslim Population: Abdul Shakoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Ministry equally strives for progress, prosperity of both Muslim, non-Muslim population: Abdul Shakoor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the ministry was equally striving for progress and prosperity of both the Muslim and non-Muslim population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the ministry was equally striving for progress and prosperity of both the Muslim and non-Muslim population.

He, in a meeting with British High Commissioner (BHC) Christian Turner the other day, said the life, property and prestige of the non-Muslims living in Pakistan was equally dear to us as the welfare and well-being of human beings is part of our religion.

He said the minority communities were enjoying the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution and in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which has no example in the world.

He said to prevent anti-Islamic and hateful events in the West, the promotion of mutual relations was indispensable adding, "Islam, Pakistan and people are against the religious extremism and misuse of the religion." Mufti Abdul Shakoor said hostile agencies were trying to spread unrest in Pakistan through unemployment and misuse of religion.

The minister said our region had been suffering from instability for 40 years due to special interests of foreign powers.

He said Pakistan had already a weak economy and it was further affected by the terrorism, climate change and refugees.

The minister said the world should help in creating health, education, employment opportunities in Pakistan.

"War is not a solution of the problems as they can be settled down with open-minded and result-oriented negotiations.

He said Afghan government was not against the girls' education as its main problems are peace, security and international interference. Meanwhile BHC Christian Turner said the United Kingdom (UK) committed to promoting regional peace, economy, interfaith harmony and bilateral relations.

He said the promotion of strong Pak-UK ties; religious freedom and tolerance at the public level were among the priorities. To dispel the misperception of Pakistan, the British government brought positive change in its travel guidelines and revived the British Airways, he added.

The BHC said the UK donated �100 million to Pakistani flood victims and remained in constant contact with all the stakeholders. Britain was ready to resettle refugees, rebuild the economy, end extremism and promote girls' education, he added.

He said no doubt; the enemies of Pakistan were waiting for instability and insecurity in this region.

"Britain acknowledges loss of Pakistani economy and sacrifice of 80,000 lives in war on terror," he said adding, "It fully supports the meaningful talks with extremist groups."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Education Minority Flood Progress United Kingdom Muslim Christian Mufti All From Government Refugee Million Employment

Recent Stories

Governor stresses youth to groom capabilities for ..

Governor stresses youth to groom capabilities for bright future, development of ..

2 minutes ago
 PDMA completes 80 percent survey of flood affected ..

PDMA completes 80 percent survey of flood affected areas

2 minutes ago
 One in 9 Kids in Pakistan's Flood-Affected Areas S ..

One in 9 Kids in Pakistan's Flood-Affected Areas Suffer From Severe Malnutrition ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Says UNSC Unanimity on Haiti Sanctions Show ..

Russia Says UNSC Unanimity on Haiti Sanctions Shows Consensus Possible Even in T ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Jury Convicts 2 Texas Men of Bribing Wesla ..

Federal Jury Convicts 2 Texas Men of Bribing Weslaco City Officials - US Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP KP announces Ulema-Mashaikh Wing : Najmuddin K ..

PPP KP announces Ulema-Mashaikh Wing : Najmuddin Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.