Ministry Extends Last Date For Seerat, Na'at Books, Articles Contest Submission By Five More Days

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended the last date for submission of entries for participating in Seerat, Na'at Books, Articles Contests till May 14.

According to ministry official, the last date has been extended due to unavoidable circumstances. The participants of the competition must submit their books, articles before Saturday (May 14).

