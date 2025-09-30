Ministry Finalizes Steps For Establishment Of Dry Port In Sargodha: Zulfiqar Ali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has announced that the Federal
Ministry of Commerce has finalized measures to establish a dry port in Sargodha,
a significant step aimed at enhancing trade and exports from the region.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said the dry port project would soon be launched,
facilitating the smooth transport of gypsum, handicrafts, electrical equipments, kinnows,
and other regional products to both domestic and international markets.
He noted that the initiative is expected to generate substantial foreign exchange
and benefit local traders.
He revealed that alongside the dry port, modern trade and logistics facilities are being
developed at Pull 111, with planning being done in close coordination with the Sargodha
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
Dr Bhatti appreciated the role of Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, President of SCCI, and his team
for presenting practical proposals to uplift local commerce.
He assured full support from the federal government, saying all necessary steps are being
taken to accelerate Sargodha’s economic development.
Highlighting broader development efforts, Dr Bhatti noted that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz
had already initiated mega projects in the region, including the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital.
He added that infrastructure development worth billions of rupees, including roads, sewerage
systems, clean drinking water, gas supply, and tehsil-level healthcare and education projects,
is underway across Sargodha’s Constituencies.
