Ministry forms committee to probe into overseas Pakistanis complaints against airport staff

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has constituted a committee to probe into allegations against airport staff for their alleged involvement in corrupt practice, sources said on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has constituted a committee to probe into allegations against airport staff for their alleged involvement in corrupt practice, sources said on Saturday.According to details, thousands of people travel in and outside the country through airports and complaints were being registered against corrupt and uncivilized attitude of the airport staff.

The reports of clashes and harsh exchange between passengers and staff members reported every day but the relevant department never took action to solve the problem.On Thursday, the overseas Pakistanis social media updated its status about the uncivilized attitude of airport staff.

The status was not only liked by thousands of Pakistanis but shared by a large number of people.A complainant Sohail Rasheed tweets that untrained airport staffs take lugged search irritatingly.