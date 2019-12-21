UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Forms Committee To Probe Into Overseas Pakistanis Complaints Against Airport Staff

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:57 PM

Ministry forms committee to probe into overseas Pakistanis complaints against airport staff

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has constituted a committee to probe into allegations against airport staff for their alleged involvement in corrupt practice, sources said on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has constituted a committee to probe into allegations against airport staff for their alleged involvement in corrupt practice, sources said on Saturday.According to details, thousands of people travel in and outside the country through airports and complaints were being registered against corrupt and uncivilized attitude of the airport staff.

The reports of clashes and harsh exchange between passengers and staff members reported every day but the relevant department never took action to solve the problem.On Thursday, the overseas Pakistanis social media updated its status about the uncivilized attitude of airport staff.

The status was not only liked by thousands of Pakistanis but shared by a large number of people.A complainant Sohail Rasheed tweets that untrained airport staffs take lugged search irritatingly.

Related Topics

Exchange Social Media Airport

Recent Stories

MQM-P, Bahali Committee hold separate rallies to s ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore confiscates 3 truc ..

3 minutes ago

Even India praised performance of ISPR

3 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Kashmir March today at fed ..

3 minutes ago

Finland to Repatriate 2 Children From Syrian Camp ..

13 minutes ago

Two die in Qilla Saif-Ullah clash

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.