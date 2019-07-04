UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry, Hoap Warn Intending Pilgrims On Illicit Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:35 PM

Ministry, Hoap warn intending pilgrims on illicit drugs

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Thursday warned intending pilgrims about severe consequences of carrying illicit drugs with them to the holy land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Thursday warned intending pilgrims about severe consequences of carrying illicit drugs with them to the holy land. In a Social Media message, the ministry said according to Saudi laws, a person carrying illicit drugs to Saudi Arabia is liable to death penalty after summery trial. Intending pilgrims must remain careful and must avoid sullying the dignity and esteem of Pakistan as scanning machines have been installed at all airports of Saudi Arabia and complete search is made there.

The message asked pilgrims to avoid carrying anybody's luggage or gift to Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims must not carry medicines to Saudi Arabia without doctor's prescription.

Pilgrims should lock their bags and made comprehensive scrutiny and search of their luggage before leaving for holy land as death penalty awaits anyone caught for drug peddling.

"Intending pilgrims must kept in mind that going for Hajj is not like any other trip; it is a trip of a life time. We should represent our state well and pray for our government while in the holy land," said the message.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Drugs Social Media Doctor Saudi Saudi Arabia All Government

Recent Stories

Shell Advance awards Harley Davidson bikes to luck ..

44 minutes ago

US-Based NGO Slams Brazil's Bolsonaro Over Drastic ..

1 minute ago

Incumbent Abkhazian Leader Nominated for New Presi ..

1 minute ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

1 minute ago

Meeting stressed to utilize resources, energies fo ..

1 minute ago

Airport kilings: 2 remanded in police custody for ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.