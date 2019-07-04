Ministry, Hoap warn intending pilgrims on illicit drugs

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Thursday warned intending pilgrims about severe consequences of carrying illicit drugs with them to the holy land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Thursday warned intending pilgrims about severe consequences of carrying illicit drugs with them to the holy land. In a Social Media message, the ministry said according to Saudi laws, a person carrying illicit drugs to Saudi Arabia is liable to death penalty after summery trial. Intending pilgrims must remain careful and must avoid sullying the dignity and esteem of Pakistan as scanning machines have been installed at all airports of Saudi Arabia and complete search is made there.

The message asked pilgrims to avoid carrying anybody's luggage or gift to Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims must not carry medicines to Saudi Arabia without doctor's prescription.

Pilgrims should lock their bags and made comprehensive scrutiny and search of their luggage before leaving for holy land as death penalty awaits anyone caught for drug peddling.

"Intending pilgrims must kept in mind that going for Hajj is not like any other trip; it is a trip of a life time. We should represent our state well and pray for our government while in the holy land," said the message.